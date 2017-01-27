Jais blasts sellers making sham claims about Islam to push products

Jais (pic) hits out at Muslims who deceive consumers by falsely touting products as Shariah compliant. — File picKUALA LUMPUR, January 27 — The Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais) today criticised Muslims who falsely tout their products as Shariah compliant to deceive consumers, saying this could mar the perception of Islam.

“Some of their claims are actually based upon fabricated hadiths and matters that are wholly untrue. Such practice can degrade the noble status of Islam, for mocking the hadith of Rasulullah SAW itself, and also corrupt the aqidah (faith) of the Muslims,” it said in its Friday sermon.

“Today, we see an increasing amount of products with the claim of having Quranic verses being read over them, whether the complete 30 juz (chapters) or part of it. These products are sold at a premium price and way more expensive compared to the regular ones.

“Similarly, reading incantations over certain water and medicine for the sake of money, and claiming that this ‘holy’ water can cure illness or increase the love between the spouses,” Jais said.

The sermon added that such actions opened up possibilities of Quranic verses being used to justify false claims or benefits just to sell a certain product.

Last year, Harian Metro ran a feature on “Quran therapy” chicken, where Quranic verses were recited over chickens in cold storage, right after they have gone through halal slaughter.

The unnamed supplier claimed that the verses endowed the chicken meat with the capabilities of repelling not only diseases, but also disasters.

For this added therapy, the chicken is sold at double the price of ordinary chickens.

Malay daily Sinar Harian also ran a similar story on homemade ice cream brand and franchise Aiskrim Kifayah, publicising ingredients that are sunnah, or allegedly part of Prophet Muhammad’s diet: dates, figs, raisins, and even water from the Zamzam Well in Mecca.