Perak’s JAIPk seizes slipper with Quranic verses

JAIPk seized a pair of slippers, believed made using paper printed with Quranic verses as the inner sole, at a hotel in Sitiawan yesterday. — Picture via Facebook/Roslan Abdul Rashid LUMUT, 21 Sept — The Perak Islamic Religious Department (JAIPk) seized a pair of slippers, believed made using paper printed with Quranic verses as the inner sole, at a hotel in Sitiawan yesterday.

Manjung district Islamic religious officer Roslin Om said an enforcement team from the Manjung Islamic Religious Office went to the hotel at about 11 am after receiving information from the public.

“Checks were carried out and out of the several pairs of slippers that were inspected, only one slipper has its inner sole made from a hard paper printed with the Quranic verses,” he said when contacted here today.

He said the matter was realised by a guest at the hotel, who saw the Quranic verses through a torn in the slipper.

“The hotel management claimed they were not aware of it and expressed regrets with those responsible for making the slippers,” he said.

Meanwhile, JAIPk director Datuk Mohd Yusof Husin, when contacted, confirmed the seizure and that the department had lodged a report with the Home Ministry for further action.

A picture of the slipper with paper printed with Quranic verses as its inner sole went viral on Facebook since last night. — Bernama