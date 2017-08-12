Jailhouse ‘rock’ for death threat lawyer

Suayri (right) leaves court to post bail after he was found guilty of uttering death threats against Suraj. — Malay Mail pix PETALING JAYA, Aug 12 — A lawyer was sentenced to nine months’ jail and fined RM10,000 for threatening to kill a fellow practitioner three years ago.

Magistrate Mohd Azali Ibrahim said A. Suayri, 56, had failed to raise reasonable doubt.

Suayri was found guilty of threatening to severely injure or cause death to Datuk Suraj Singh, 45, at Lake View Club in Subang Jaya at 11.35pm on May 24, 2014.

He was charged with criminal intimidation.

Suayri’s counsel Liow Boon Lee requested sentence be stayed to file an appeal.

Suraj (left), a well-known Elvis Presley impersonator, later told Malay Mail that he was glad it was over after three years.He said Suayri had unfinished matters with many clients.

Deputy Public Prosecutor N. Sivashangari argued the reason was unacceptable as Suayri should have settled his tasks before sentencing which he knew was yesterday.

The court granted the request on condition that the appeal must be filed immediately.

Suayri’s bail was raised from RM1,500 to RM5,000.

He was then led out in handcuffs and released after posting bail.

Suraj, a well-known Elvis Presley impersonator, later told Malay Mail that he was glad it was over after three years.