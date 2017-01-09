Jailed Anwar calls for end to injustice against Opposition

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim arrives at the Penang High Court ahead of the hearing his defamation suit against the New Straits Times on January 9, 2017. — Pictures by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, Jan 9 — PKR de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim wants an end to what he called “injustice” against Opposition leaders.

Speaking briefly to reporters in the courtroom during a break at the hearing of his lawsuit today, the former Permatang Pauh MP voiced his support for Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng who is facing corruption charges over the house he bought two years ago.

“I fully support the Penang CM. He is the best CM in the country. I support him, you should all support him, don’t let him go to jail,” Anwar said, referring to Lim.

He added that PKR lawmaker Pandan Rafizi Ramli should not go to jail too. The Pandan MP is currently appealing against his 18 months jail sentence for unauthoritised possession of the the confidential 1 Malaysia Development Berhad report and leaking it to the media.

“We have enough of this injustice,” he said.

Anwar who is into the second year of his five-year-jail sentence for sodomy was in court for the hearing of his defamation suit against lawyer Ranjit Singh Dhillion, national daily New Straits Times and two others.

The 69-year-old, who appeared in good spirits despite his frail condition, arrived at the courthouse around 9am but was only brought into the courtroom when a settlement was agreed on the suit in the late afternoon.

He was surrounded by more than 15 prison guards and police officers while inside the courtroom but was allowed to speak to reporters and supporters who were seated in the gallery.

However, the guards warned reporters not to ask questions other than the defamation suit when Anwar was asked about conditions in prison.

“There is no law to stop you from asking. This is a democracy. You can ask, there is no law to stop me from talking. It is your duty to ask. There is no law against it and in this court, only the judge has the authority to give any orders,” Anwar told reporters.

This prompted the guards, some of which are the elite Prisons’ Department Rapid Action Troops, to surround Anwar and block his view of the gallery.

Anwar continued to talk to the reporters, stating that he gets “tougher” treatment in prison now and that he has lost weight due to the prison food.

“I face more harassment from them now,” he claimed.

Anwar supporters are pictured gathering in front of the Penang High Court ahead of the hearing of the PKR de facto leader’s defamation suit against the New Straits Times on January 9, 2017.He also thanked all his supporters for showing up to support him. Some had waited outside the gates of the court complex shouting “Reformasi” since 8.30am and dispersed when the court proceedings adjourned for lunch.

The court gates were locked and entry into the courtroom was also blocked when court proceedings resumed.

A smaller crowd turned up after lunch but there was still heavy police presence inside the courtroom and around the court complex.

Anwar’s defamation case ended after a consent statement was reached with the first defendant, lawyer Ranjit Singh Dhillon agreeing to apologise to Anwar.

The politician was then escorted out of the courthouse with more police lining the path to the cars.

A 10-car motorcade from the Prisons Department led Anwar out of the court complex where he will spend the night at the Jawi Prison before he is taken back to the Sungai Buloh Prison tomorrow morning.