Jailani says offences relating to Whatsapp misuse under control

Datuk Jailani Johari speaks at the National Media Forum 2017 to industry practitioners and academics at Hotel UiTM in Kuala Lumpur September 28, 2017. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaSHAH ALAM, Sept 28 — Offences related to the misuse of the WhatsApp application in the country are still under control with 27 cases reported so far this year.

Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Jailani Johari said last year 25 such cases were reported nationwide.

He said adequate regulations were in place to ensure there was no rampant misuse of the WhatsApp application.

“However, what is important is for online media users to be cautious and exercise self-control when posting certain news or information on WhatsApp,” he said when met by reporters after attending a luncheon talk with the media at the National Media Forum 2017 at UiTM Hotel here today.

He was responding to a reporter’s query if Malaysia would follow the footsteps of China, which was said intended to restrict the use of WhatsApp application in conjunction with the Chinese Communists Party Assembly to hold in the republic next month.

“In fact, I think it may be true if it is said China blocks WhatsApp and allowsWechat application, which is operated by a local company based in China,” he said. Wechat is operated by a Chinese company, Tencent in Shenzen.

Meanwhile speaking at the forum, Jailani said the media should be sensitive and responsible by not highlighting on extremist groups or their activities.

He said the media had the power to manipulate certain issues or not publicise them.

“For example, the extremists are expecting media coverage every time they make an assault or commit brutal murders. Hence a responsible media will not give these extremists what they want, namely publicity,” he added.

The one-day forum was organised by the Malaysian Press Institute to discuss various issues with the aim to produce a formula for future media planning. — Bernama