Jailani: Communications and Multimedia Blueprint to turn Malaysia into digital nation

Jailani said one of the blueprint’s target was to increase high speed broadband coverage from the current 81 per cent to 95 per cent by 2025 for homes and businesses. — Picture by Saw Siow FengPUTRAJAYA, Dec 11 — The Communications and Multimedia Ministry has proactively formulated the Communications and Multimedia Blueprint (CMB) 2018-2025 to empower and strengthen the country's communcations and multimedia sector.

Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Dr Jailani Johari said the blueprint which took 15 months to prepare would prepare Malaysia to become more connected in a digitally advanced era and become a digital nation.

He said the blueprint was anchored on six strategic imperatives, namely connecting people, strengthening trust, intensifying engagement, accelerating innovation, catalysing creativity and empowering talent.

"These six thrusts reflect the ministry's aspiration to digitise and humanise which complement each other to ensure there is optimum balance between economic and social development.

"The blueprint will be launched and roll out in the first quarter of next year. As Malaysia advances towards becoming a high income nation with the advent of industry 4.0 with its challenges, it is imperative for Malaysia to be more agile and ahead of the technology advancement," he added in his speech at the CMB Forum and Soft Launch themed 'Digitising & Humanising' here today.

Also present were ministry secretary-general Tan Sri Dr Sharifah Zarah Syed Ahmad and senior ministry officials. Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) General Manager Datuk Zulkefli Salleh also attended the forum.

Jailani said the CMB was a framework of policies and shared responsibilities which would provide a platform for the people to take advantage of communication and multimedia opportunities both locally and globally.

"This (blueprint) will help to accelerate growth and the transformation of other sectors of economy and create a connected, informed and empowered society, which is an essential component of Malaysia's aspiration to become a high-income nation, inclusive and sustainable nation," he added.

However, Jailani said the blueprint should also align with the Association of South-east Asian Nations (Asean) ICT Masterplan 2020 and the Sustainable Development Goals to ensure consumer protections, especially in addressing privacy and security.

Later at a press conference, he said one of the blueprint’s target was to increase high speed broadband coverage from the current 81 per cent to 95 per cent by 2025 for homes and businesses.

Among others, he added, broadband internet would be enhanced at rural areas to help the communities connect better.

“This blueprint is carefully crafted with various consultations and engagements with multiple stakeholders comprising the relevant ministries and industry players to identify gaps and challenges for the industry to move forward,” said the deputy minister. — Bernama