‘It’s sensitive’: KL mayor mum on reason behind beer fest cancellation

Kuala Lumpur mayor Datuk Seri Mohd Amin Nordin Abd Aziz refused to comment on the decision today. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — Authorities have refused today to explain the reason behind Kuala Lumpur City Hall’s (DBKL) decision to axe the “Better Beer Festival 2017” next month.

When approached by the media after attending a key hand-over ceremony for the Seri Aman People’s Housing Project, Kuala Lumpur mayor Datuk Seri Mohd Amin Nordin Abd Aziz refused to comment on the decision.

“No need [to answer anything]. It’s raining [right now],” he said, referring to the weather then.

When pressed on whether the issue was too sensitive to speak as it touched religious and political grounds, Mohd Amin admitted: “Yeah, sensitive issue. And no, no comment. Just say it’s a sensitive issue.”

Federal Territories Minister Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor who was also at the event merely waved reporters away when he was asked regarding the cancelled festival.

DBKL was reported to have rejected an application from the organiser Mybeer (M) Sdn Bhd following objections from PAS politicians who had claimed the festival would encourage immorality and turn Kuala Lumpur into Asia’s vice capital.

In a statement earlier today, PAS MP Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali praised DBKL for refusing the festival, saying the local council “carried the aspirations of all Malaysians who reject the organisation of any immoral festival that damages the people.”

Barisan Nasional component MCA has since warned the DBKL that it will encourage radical and extremist pressure if it is inconsistent in upholding their own laws and policies.