It’s like the real August 31, 1957, say war veterans

Participants wave the Jalur Gemilang during the 60th National Day parade at Dataran Merdeka in Kuala Lumpur on August 31, 2017. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 — “Saya sayang Malaysia!”

In typical British accent, William Hammington, 73, the British war veteran, expressed his feelings towards Malaysia, which has always been regarded a ‘second home’ for most war veterans who resided in the country in the early years of post-independence.

He had served in then-Malaya as an army sergeant from 1957 until 1965.

Approached by reporters after attending the National Day celebration at Merdeka Square today, Hammington said he was excited to see such a captivating event today, which brought back memories of the first Merdeka celebrations and atmosphere.

He was also in awe of the mammoth crowd which turned up for the celebration themed, ‘Negaraku Sehati Sejiwa’, which was reminiscent of the earlier generations’ patriotism and unity at the time the nation gained independence.

“Back then, I was one of the witnesses of the memorable moment on Aug 31, 1957 but today, I’ve got the chance to be part of this historical event as I’ve been given the opportunity to march together with my former colleagues in front of thousands of Malaysians,” said Hammington, who had joined his last operation in fighting the (communist) terrorists through the Tiger Operation in 1964.

Hammington said he was impressed with Malaysia’s rapid development and its various achievements while the country was also respected by other countries.

He was one of 60 veterans from Britain and New Zealand who had served in the military in Malaya from 1940 until 1960, who took part in today’s National Day 2017 march parade.

The war veterans arrived here on Tuesday and will be in Malaysia until Sept 12.

Meanwhile, former navy sergeant, Garry Cousin, 75, from New Zealand said he was mesmerised by the uniqueness and vibrant performances which involved a lot of elements such as the country’s transformation in 60 years after the nation gained independence.

“Malaysia has great soldiers, beautiful places and many things and for that, they should be proud of the achievements of their past and current leaders who had struggled to give the best for this country.

“If I were given another opportunity to be part of this memorable event, for sure I will grab the chance,” he said.

The country’s pre-independence era of Japanese rule and British colonialism, Malayan Emergency and historical episodes leading to the declaration of Independence were recalled in the three-hour performance during the celebration. — Bernama