Istana Negara all set for coronation of 15th Yang-di-Pertuan Agong

Sultan Muhammad V had taken his oath of office and signed the letter of appointment during a ceremony held on Dec 13 last year. ― File picKUALA LUMPUR, April 23 ― Tomorrow, April 24, 2017, Malaysians will once again witness a historical event on the coronation of the country's sovereign, the Sultan of Kelantan, Sultan Muhammad V, who replaces Tuanku Abdul Halim Mu'adzam Shah as the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

It will be the second coronation ceremony of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to be held at the throne room or Balairung Seri of the Istana Negara, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Halim, with preparations in full gear for tomorrow's event which will be steep in tradition.

The Istana Negara,has been beautifully and meticulously decorated with landscaping and colourful lights to add gaiety to the occasion, highlighting its stature as the landmark of the constitutional monarchy system practised by the Malaysian government.

In conjunction with the ceremony, posters and banners with an image of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong have been put up at strategic locations, as well as along major streets, to inform the public of the coronation of Sultan Muhammad V as the supreme head of the country for the next five years.

The coronation will officially marks the beginning of the country's reign under Sultan Muhammad V as the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong where the ceremony will be steeped in Royal Malay customs and tradition.

According to the Assistant Grand Chamberlain at the Istana Negara, Azuan Effendy Zairakithnaini, the date for the tomorrow's coronation ceremony was chosen by His Majesty himself after receiving advice from the ulama and mufti.

He said the date coincided with a big event in Islam, the Israq and Mikraj (journey and ascension of Prophet Muhammad).

The ceremony, which can be witnessed only once in five years, will begin at 9.30 am tomorrow and will be broadcast live by Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM).

With the installation of Sultan Muhammad V tomorrow, His Majesty will be the second Kelantan Sultan to reign as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong. The first was His Majesty's grandfather, Seri Paduka Sultan Yahya Petra Ibni Almarhum Sultan Ibrahim, who was the sixth Yang di-Pertuan Agong and reigned from Sept 21, 1975 until March 29, 1979.

Sultan Muhammad V was born Tengku Muhammad Faris Petra on Oct 6, 1969 at Istana Batu, Kota Bharu, Kelantan, the first born to Sultan Ismail Petra and Tengku Anis Tengku Abdul Hamid.

His Majesty used the name Sultan Muhammad V after he was installed the 29th Kelantan Sultan on Sept 13, 2010.

According to Azuan Effendy, tomorrow's coronation will focus on retaining the core elements which have been practised since the first coronation of the first Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Tuanku Abdul Rahman Ibni Almarhum Tuanku Muhammad of Negri Sembilan.

Tomorrow's even will start as soon as Sultan Muhammad V arrived at the royal dais, the Peterana Diraja, to take the royal salute from the First Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment, symbolising the loyalty of the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong as the supreme commander.

Among the important elements in the ceremony would be the arrival of Sultan Muhammad V at the throne room ( Balairong Seri), accompanied with the musical tunes of "Raja Berangkat" by the Pasukan Gendang Besar Diraja Kelantan, commanders carrying the Cogan Alam (Scepture of the Universe) and the Cogan Agama (Scepture of Religion), as well as bearers of the royal regalia - the elements that reflect the noble and glorious position of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong as the head of state.

During the coronation ceremony, the Datuk Paduka Maharajalela will present a copy of the Quran to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong in a symbolic gesture depicting His Majesty's role as head of the Islamic religion for the federation and states that do not have rulers.

Equally important , will be the handing over of a kris, the "Keris Panjang Diraja" or also known as the Government Kris , which symbolises the fact that the King is willing to assume his role as head of state called Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

The climax of the ceremony is when His Majesty takes oath as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and three calls of 'Daulat Tuanku' by the Grand Chamberlain, to be followed suit by others present in the throne room.

Simultaneously, the national anthem will be played, along with a 21-gun salute, as an announcement that the new Yang di-Pertuan Agong has been installed.

Sultan Muhammad V was selected as the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong ke-15, replacing Tuanku Abdul Halim, whose term expired on Dec 12 last year. ― Bernama