Istana Anak Bukit open for public to pay last respects to Kedah sultan

Personnel at the Istana Anak Bukit in Kedah were busily carrying out their respective duties to ensure smooth preparation for the royal funeral from 8am. ― Bernama picALOR SETAR, Sept 12 ― An atmosphere of serenity surrounds Istana Anak Bukit here as al-Quran verses fill the palace where the body of Sultan Kedah, Sultan Abdul Halim Mu'adzam Shah lie in state.

The sultan aged 89 passed away at 2.30pm yesterday.

Since early morning, Istana staff dressed in black were busily carrying out their respective duties to ensure smooth preparation for the royal funeral from 8am.

The people will have the opportunity to pay their last respects to their sultan from 11am till 12.30 pm followed by dignitaries at 12.30pm till 1.30pm in the throne room.

The cortege will leave Istana Anak Bukit for the Langgar Royal Mausoleum at 2pm. ― Bernama