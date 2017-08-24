Issue of Illegal factories to be included in Penang BN manifesto

Penang exco Phee Boon Poh was detained to assist MACC's investigation. — Picture via Facebook/Phee Boon PohGEORGE TOWN, Aug 24 — The issue of illegal factories in Penang will be included in the Penang Barisan Nasional (BN) manifesto for the 14th general election (GE14).

State Gerakan vice-chairman, Oh Tong Keong said this would be proposed to Penang BN chairman Teng Chang Yeow for discussion at its meeting next month.

“We hope the issue of illegal factories will be part of the state BN manifesto. We will propose it to Teng to bring it up at the state BN meeting with BN strategic communicatiions director Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan scheduled for next month,” he told a press conference, here, today.

Last week, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) conducted an operation at the illegal wood-processing factory in Kampung Sungai Lembu, Bukit Mertajam, believed to be polluting the environment in the village.

The MACC also seized several documents from the Seberang Perai Municipal Council (MPSP) office in Bandar Perda to facilitate the investigation into the case. Subsequently, the MACC detained Penang state executive council member Phee Boon Poh and two others who are the director and manager of the factory to assist in the investigation.

The illegal factory issue was brought up by Penanti assemblyman from PKR, Dr Norlela Ariffin at the state assembly sitting who claimed that there were many illegal factories operating in Penanti without any action taken by the state government. — Bernama