Ismail Sabri wants MARA Digital to intensify production

File picture of Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (second right) visiting a kiosk during the opening of the Mara Digital mall in Kuala Lumpur, December 8, 2015. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaSHAH ALAM, Jan 21 ― The management of the MARA Digital at Anggerik Mall here should be more active in promoting their products and increasing their sales, Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

He said based on his recent visit to the mall, the management of MARA Digital was seen as having the urgent need to intensify efforts to lure more people to the centre.

“Since it was declared open in July last year, MARA Digital has only recorded sales of RM2.2 million.

“I have visited MARA Digital here recently and the most obvious weakness is the lack of promotion,” he told reporters after opening the art and design exhibition by final year students of Universiti Teknologi MARA Art and Design Faculty here today.

The MARA Digital at Anggerik Mall is the second in its series after the one in Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman.

Ismail Sabri said five more branches of MARA Digital would be opened in Johor, Terengganu, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka and Pahang by June this year. ― Bernama