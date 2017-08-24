Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Ismail Sabri urges Umno branch chiefs to counter allegations by Opposition

Thursday August 24, 2017
09:13 AM GMT+8

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri said the inaccurate news was being circulated against the government almost daily which it was feared might affect party members. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaDatuk Seri Ismail Sabri said the inaccurate news was being circulated against the government almost daily which it was feared might affect party members. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaBERA (Pahang), Aug 24 — Umno branch chiefs need to counter all allegations of the opposition which have become more apparent in the run-up to the 14th General Election, said Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Ismail, who is also Bera Umno Division chief, said the inaccurate news was being circulated against the government almost daily which it was feared might affect party members.

“The opposition wants to create a sense of uncertainty in Umno. If there is something (that Umno members are) unsure of, then ask the leaders. They can explain the truth to the (party) members.

“In Bera, I reminded them (Umno members) to ask me directly through WhatsApp as I am also in the chat group,” he told reporters after attending a special meeting with Bera Umno branch leaders here yesteday.

Ismail Sabri also said that branch leaders should display a high level of confidence and strong identity as they were also the government ’firewall’ against the allegations of the opposition.

“If they (branch leaders) are unstable, then the members would be even worse than them,” he added. — Bernama

