Ismail Sabri: Umno’s role in Merdeka Day events reflects party’s place in history

A student waves a Malaysian flag during the rehearsal for Merdeka Day celebrations at Dataran Merdeka, Kuala Lumpur. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today called on the Opposition to stop questioning Umno’s involvement in any programme marking the country’s Merdeka (Independence) Day celebration.

He said Umno had the right to be involved in these events while the Opposition could not deny the historical fact that Umno had fought for the country’s independence 60 years ago.

“There are people who dispute it (Umno’s involvement). They say why involve the political party (Umno) in the celebration programmes at the district offices and so on. They say these are government programmes and have nothing to do with political parties, whereas this is not about politics or campaigning but about commemorating the country’s Independence.

“I hope that at all levels, they won’t be afraid to invite Umno as historical facts cannot be altered. Umno is present at the Merdeka programmes not to campaign or for political expediency, but to join in the celebration and heighten the Merdeka spirit among the people.

Ismail Sabri was speaking to reporters after launching the Felcra Berhad-level Merdeka Month 2017 celebration at Wisma Felcra Berhad, here, today.

In this regard, he urged the Opposition to be more professional, to set aside political ideology and accept Umno as part of the history of the country’s independence.

“So, I hope Opposition-ruled states, Selangor, Penang and so on will not leave Umno out but to invite the party to join in the Merdeka Day celebration as the country’s independence could not have been achieved without Umno’s involvement,” he said.

On Felcra’s Merdeka celebration, Ismail said it would be held in eight regions with activities such as a mini carnival, exhibition and talks.

Also present at the launch today were Dewan Negara deputy president Datuk Seri Abd Halim Abd Samad, Felcra chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin and its chief executive officer Zulkarnain Md Eusope. — Bernama