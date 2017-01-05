Ismail Sabri: Ministry to extend cooperation to MACC over sec-gen graft probe

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said in a statement today that the ministry supported MACC efforts to combat corruption and irregularities and will extend its cooperation to MACC. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPUTRAJAYA, Jan 5 — The Rural and Regional Development Ministry said today it will extend cooperation to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission in the investigation into alleged abuse of power and corruption by its secretary-general Datuk Mohd Arif Ab Rahman.

Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said in a statement today that the ministry supported MACC efforts to combat corruption and irregularities.

Mohd Arif, 59, and his two sons, aged 29 and 34, have been remanded for seven days up to January 11 to assist in the MACC investigation.

The secretary-general was arrested at his house in USJ Subang Jaya at 8am yesterday.

The sons were detained when they came to the MACC headquarters to have their statements taken. — Bernama