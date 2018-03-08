Ismail Sabri: Don’t be taken in by Pakatan’s manifesto

A Pakatan Harapan party member is pictured at the launch of the 'Buku Harapan' manifesto in Shah Alam March 8, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — Voters should not be taken in by Pakatan Harapan’s manifesto as the party cannot implement it if they take over the federal government, said Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said Pakatan Harapan dared to promise the moon and the stars and make other unreasonable promises because they knew they would not be forming the government.

“I believe that as usual, the opposition will promise anything to the voters, this is because they know that these promises will never be claimed as they will not become the government,” he told reporters after officiating the 52nd Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) Day at MARA Headquarters here today.

Pakatan Harapan is expected to present its manifesto for the 14th General Election (GE14) tonight.

Ismail Sabri stressed that Pakatan Harapan was also not consistent about its manifesto which included programmes by Barisan Nasional (BN) which they once opposed but now said were good and should be continued.

“For instance, yesterday in Dewan Rakyat, Opposition chief (Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail) admitted that BR1M (1Malaysia People’s Aid) was good for the people, whereas in the past, they said it should be abolished,” he said.

In contrast, Ismail Sabri said, the BN government’s manifesto would definitely be implemented as the party would remain in power and ensure that all promises are kept.

At the same press conference, Ismail Sabri also announced MARA’s achievements in the 52 years since its establishment.

He said to date, MARA had produced 1.2 million students through its education network and one million entrepreneurs through its programmes.

“We have sponsored 500,000 of these students and as of last year, RM28.7 billion has been allocated to sponsor students locally and overseas,” he said.

Ismail Sabri added that MARA’s educational programmes had also produced 480,000 skilled personnel in various fields.

MARA was set up on March 1, 1966 while this year marks the 50th year of Institut Kemahiran MARA (IKM) and 50th year of Yayasan Pelajaran MARA (YPM). — Bernama