Islamic school student showing blood clots on shoulder after amputation

A schoolboy who was beaten by an assistant warden is showing signs of blood clots on his left shoulder. He is current undergoing treatment at the Sultan Ismail Hospital (pic). — Screenshot taken from Google MapsJOHOR BARU, April 24 — The 11-year-old Islamic school student who was beaten by an assistant warden and had his legs amputated is starting to show signs of blood clots on his left shoulder, The Star Online reported today.

The boy’s aunt Nurul Nabila Ahmad, 30, when met at the Sultan Ismail Hospital today said that signs of blood clots on his left shoulder starting showing at 6pm yesterday.

She added that doctors had given the boy, Mohamad Thaqif Amin Mohd Gadaffi, some blood-thinning medication yesterday.

The boy’s right arm reportedly turned black due to a bacterial infection, but was slowly returning to its natural colour. More tests have been conducted on his right arm, which was infected from his fingers to his elbow.

Medication given to treat the arm needs 48 hours to fully take effect, and the results will only be know by 6am tomorrow, the portal reported.

In a previous report by The Star Online, the boy’s mother claimed that the assistant warden had used a water hose to hit him on several occasions which took place last month.

His mother, Felda Wani Ahmad, 40, only made the discovery when Thaqif had begged to leave the hostel to return home.

Thaqif was admitted to the Sultan Ismail Hospital in Johor Baru on April 19, before both of his legs were amputated on Friday.

His infection had also caused damage to his kidneys.