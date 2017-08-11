Islam allows sharing of utensils, mufti says amid ‘Muslim’ cup uproar

Pictures of two cups, one labelled in Malay as for ‘Muslim students’ and the other for ‘non-Muslim students’ next to a water fountain in a school was posted on the Internet earlier this week, sparking public uproar. — Picture via Facebook/Satees MuniandyKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — Tan Sri Harussani Zakaria has condemned a Selangor school that placed separate drinking cups for its Muslim and non-Muslim students.

The Perak mufti said the practice was discriminatory and could lead to hatred of Islam, news portal Free Malaysia Today reported.

“This should not have happened. We should know the ruling. Don’t be too rigid that others would begin despising us. Islam pays importance to human relations,” he was quoted saying.

He called for an end to the practice, saying there was no basis to separate the utensils even if Islam prohibits its followers from consuming certain kinds of food.

“Even if one consumes pork, that does not mean his lips are unclean.

“We can use cups used by non-Muslims. We can use cooking utensils used by non-Muslims.

“This practice is an insult. Don’t do it,” the mufti was quoted saying.

The school has been reported to be in Hulu Langat, Selangor.

Deputy Education Minister Chong Sin Woon has been reported saying his ministry will ask the state Education Department for an explanation.