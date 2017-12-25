Isa Samad: Who said I was avoiding press?

Tan Sri Isa Samad (pic) says he will assist in the investigation into the dubious ownership transfer of RM270 million Federal Land Development Agency land. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 25 — Tan Sri Isa Samad said yesterday he will assist the authorities with their investigation into the dubious ownership transfer of RM270 million Federal Land Development Agency (Felda) land in Jalan Semarak here.

The former Felda chairman, which has remained silent about the controversy since the news broke out last week, told Malay daily Sinar Harian last night he was not avoiding the media and has no qualm about his statement recorded by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Comission (MACC) or the police.

“When the police and MACC call me in for questioning, I will go. I have to co-operate.

“But so far they have yet to reach me,” Isa told the media.

Police said on Saturday it would summon Isa for questioning to facilitate investigation.

The former Felda chairman will be among other officials to be called up for the probe, state news agency Bernama quoted Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim as saying.

A special task force has been formed to investigate the matter under Section 420 and Section 471 of the Penal Code for cheating and forgery of documents.

The issue after Berita Harian reported an anonymous source as alleging that Felda was at risk of losing over RM200 million from the suspicious land deal.

This is the second scandal involving the agency under Isa.

“Reporters said I was avoiding the media. Who said I was avoiding?” Sinar Harian quoted him as saying.