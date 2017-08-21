Isa Samad remains as acting SPAD chairman, says minister

File picture shows Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad being escorted by MACC officers at the Magistrate’s Court, Putrajaya, August 16, 2017. ― Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — The former chairman of Felda, Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad will remain as the acting chairman of the Land Public Transport Commission (SPAD), said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

Nancy said Isa’s position should not be questioned as he was only called by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to assist in investigations and no charges were made against him.

“As far as we’re concerned, he is still the acting chairman… his position remains the same, besides the power of appointment is in the hands of the Prime Minister.

“There is no such thing as waiting for the case to be settled because he has not been charged and there are no charges… that status is not there yet,” she told reporters after a handing-over ceremony of individual taxi licences to a third group under the Taxi Industry Transformation programme at the SPAD headquarters here today.

She was commenting on Isa’s status after he was freed yesterday after being remanded for five days to help in investigations into a case involving the purchase of a hotel in Kensington, London by Felda Investment Corporation (FIC).

Asked when Isa would be returning to office, Nancy said: “It is up to him, when he wants, since he is not the executive chairman. He does not have to be in the office every day. Now, we have various applications such as WhatsApp which makes it easy to contact a person.” She said there were no conditions imposed on Isa and it was up to him to attend any event organised by SPAD, while his absence would not disrupt the work of the commission.

“Meetings can still be conducted without the presence of the chairman… if the chairman is absent, a member of the commission can be appointed to chair that particular meeting.

“We’re doing our work as usual… we have a minister, members of the commission … it doesn’t disrupt our daily task,” she said.

Earlier, at the event, 300 taxi drivers who completed the tenure of their hire-purchase agreement with the taxi company received individual licences, including 88 who also received government cash grants of RM5,000 to help them buy new vehicles to use as taxis. — Bernama