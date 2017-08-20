Isa Samad released on bail after MACC remand expires

File picture shows Tan Sri Isa Samad being brought by the MACC to the Putrajaya Court for remand application, August 16, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — Tan Sri Isa Abdul Samad was released today after being remanded by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for the past five days, according to his lawyer.

Datuk K Kumaraendran said the Registrar of subordinate courts Datuk Zainal Abidin Kamarudin ordered for the former Felda chairman to be released on RM150,000 bail with two sureties.

“The court awarded a RM150,000 cash deposit bail and a RM350,000 bond with two sureties,” he told Malay Mail Online when contacted today.

The lawyer added that the MACC did not apply for a remand extension as Isa was purportedly brought in as a witness.

“Tan Sri Isa was taken in as a witness to assist the investigation. He was not taken in as an accused. He also is not a flight risk,” Kuamarendran said.

He also said that initially the prosecution had requested for a RM1 million bail total with RM300,000 cash deposit and RM700,000 bond with two sureties.

Isa expected to be out by 1pm today after sorting out the paperwork required for his MACC remand since last Wednesday.

The Star Online meanwhile reported that Isa, 68, arrived at the Putrajaya court complex at 9.49am this morning in a black MPV, and was closely guarded by investigators as his friends, family members and supporters gathered outside the court.

Last week, the MACC secured a court order to detain Isa for the investigation into the purchase of a London hotel by Felda Investment Corp.

FIC purchased the Park City Hotel in Kensington, London for £98 million (RM543 million) in 2014.

MACC chief commissioner Datuk Dzulkifli Ahmad previously said his agency determined that FIC’s purchase was above market price, causing millions of ringgit in losses to the investment arm of government agency Felda.

The MACC has made several arrests in the case, including the chief executive of FIC.

The investigation was triggered by a boardroom tussle involving Isa and the currently suspended CEO of Felda Global Ventures, Datuk Zakaria Arshad.