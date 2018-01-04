Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Overcast

Malaysia

Isa Samad questioned by cops over Felda land issue

BY RAM ANAND

Thursday January 4, 2018
02:22 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Malaysian student in Spiderman costume found dead in TaiwanMalaysian student in Spiderman costume found dead in Taiwan

Nobel laureate Ebadi urges Iranians to keep up protestsNobel laureate Ebadi urges Iranians to keep up protests

The Edit: Alaskan ‘sunrise’ girl sheds light on America’s genetic historyThe Edit: Alaskan ‘sunrise’ girl sheds light on America’s genetic history

The Edit: Music sales soar as streaming takes over marketThe Edit: Music sales soar as streaming takes over market

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Police said Tan Sri Isa Samad (pic) gave his statement at the Bukit Aman federal police headquarters around 10am this morning, while several others will also be called in soon for the investigation. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPolice said Tan Sri Isa Samad (pic) gave his statement at the Bukit Aman federal police headquarters around 10am this morning, while several others will also be called in soon for the investigation. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPUTRAJAYA, Jan 4 — Former Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) chairman Tan Sri Isa Samad was interviewed by police this morning over the suspicious transfer of a plot of land in Kuala Lumpur from the agency.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said Isa gave his statement at the Bukit Aman federal police headquarters around 10am this morning, while several others will also be called in soon for the investigation.

Police are examining the “dubious” transfer of the land in Jalan Semarak from Felda’s investment arm Felda Investment Corp (FIC) to a developer in 2015.

Felda could lose at least RM200 million as a result.

“There are several other individuals who are connected to this case, but I don’t want to reveal (names),” Fuzi told reporters after attending the Home Ministry’s Key Performance Indicator (KPI) book handover here today.

MORE TO COME

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline