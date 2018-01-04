Isa Samad questioned by cops over Felda land issue

Police said Tan Sri Isa Samad (pic) gave his statement at the Bukit Aman federal police headquarters around 10am this morning, while several others will also be called in soon for the investigation. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPUTRAJAYA, Jan 4 — Former Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) chairman Tan Sri Isa Samad was interviewed by police this morning over the suspicious transfer of a plot of land in Kuala Lumpur from the agency.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said Isa gave his statement at the Bukit Aman federal police headquarters around 10am this morning, while several others will also be called in soon for the investigation.

Police are examining the “dubious” transfer of the land in Jalan Semarak from Felda’s investment arm Felda Investment Corp (FIC) to a developer in 2015.

Felda could lose at least RM200 million as a result.

“There are several other individuals who are connected to this case, but I don’t want to reveal (names),” Fuzi told reporters after attending the Home Ministry’s Key Performance Indicator (KPI) book handover here today.

MORE TO COME