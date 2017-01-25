Isa Samad: Let MACC probe Felda’s sturgeon farming project

Felda Global Ventures (FGV) Berhad chairman Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad was confident that the Felda management would cooperate to facilitate the probe by MACC. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa SEREMBAN, Jan 25 ― The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) must be allowed to probe alleged corruption in connection with Felda's sturgeon farming project.

Former Felda chairman Mohd Isa said this when asked to comment on the arrest of five senior Felda officials by MACC for alleged corruption in connection with a US$10 million (RM47.6 million) sturgeon farming project.

Earlier, he handed over 10 wheelchairs by Encorp Berhad to Mawar Haemodialysis Centre here, today.

Also present was Encorp Berhad Group Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Zakaria Nordin and Mawar Haemodialysis Centre chairman, Datin Chua Lay Peng. ― Bernama