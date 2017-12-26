Is new school ready yet? Sarawak parents ask with six days to new term

Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof had previously promised that the new school project would be ready by end of 2017, citing an assurance from the main contractor. ― Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 ―The parent-teacher association (PTA) of SK Pulau Seduku in Sri Aman, Sarawak wants the authorities to explain if a new school building will be ready for classes due to begin next Tuesday.

Its PTA chairman Datuk Wan Abdillah Edruce said the school administration had been told to shift to the new building for the 2018 school term, but until today have not received any formal notice to do so, news portal The Borneo Post reported.

He expressed concern that the students may start school late as parents have decided against letting their children attend classes in the old school building, located on an island in a crocodile-infested river for the new school term with heavy rains and high winds expected to continue.

“The PTA has made our stand not to send students to the old school, especially during the current weather condition,” Wan Abdillah was quoted saying.

He related that a senior officer from the Education Ministry had visited the school on December 19 and discussed the supply of basic amenities including electricity, water and quarters for the teachers and students and had then informed the school administration the new building would be ready for the new academic term, but had not received any formal notice since then despite having written in to the district education authority.

According to the news report, Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof had previously promised that the new school project would be ready by end of 2017, citing an assurance from the main contractor.