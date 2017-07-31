Is Hishammuddin PM’s ‘secret agent’? DAP MP asks

No official statement on the details of Hishamuddin's appointment has been revealed since his appointment. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — Federal Opposition lawmaker Ng Wei Aik questioned today the government’s vague description in appointing Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hussein to the role of minister with special functions.

The Tanjung MP also pointed out that the position of minister with special functions has not been gazetted under the Ministerial Functions Act 1969, which is the usual procedure regarding new appointments.

The DAP man said the last time the Act was amended was in August 23, 2016 after the June 27 Cabinet reshuffle the same year.

“The answer given by Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said states that ‘the role of Hishammuddin as special functions minister is as assigned by the prime minister from time to time other than his duties as defence minister’.

“This raises the question, what is the exact duty and responsibility given to Hishammuddin that is so secret and cannot be revealed?” Ng told a news conference at Parliament here.

Hishammuddin was appointed as minister with special functions in the Prime Minister's Department on April 12.

