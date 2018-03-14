Irrigation at paddy fields in Perak Tengah postponed for two weeks

State Public Utilities, Infrastructure, Energy and Water Committee chairman Datuk Zainal Fadzi Paharudin said the irrigation would be postponed from tomorrow, March 15 to April 1. — Reuters picIPOH, March 14 — The Perak state government today announced that irrigation for paddy fields at two locations in Perak Tengah will be postponed for two weeks due to the low water level in Sungai Perak.

State Public Utilities, Infrastructure, Energy and Water Committee chairman Datuk Zainal Fadzi Paharudin said the irrigation would be postponed from tomorrow, March 15 to April 1.

“The affected areas are Bota Lambor and Bota Kiri totalling 904ha,” he said in a statement.

He however said, other areas such as Sungai Manik and Seberang Perak would not be affected as water supply in Teluk Sena and Sungai Batang are at normal levels.

He also added that pump houses at Saiong in Kuala Kangsar, Parit Kubang Haji, Senin, Teluk Bakong and Lambor Kiri in Perak Tengah will not be affected.

He said although the water levels at these areas are at normal levels, the Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) will continue to monitor the weather patterns and rain fall at dam catchment areas.

Zainol also said that Tenaga Nasional Berhad(TNB) is trying to minimise its water flow rate.

“The company will fine tune its standard operating procedure from power generation unit to ensure water resources for agriculture, industry and domestic (use) would not be affected,” he said.

On a separate matter, Zainol said despite the current hot weather, the water levels at TNB dams along Sungai Perak are still under control.

“The flow to DID and Perak Water Board pump plants are still operating as usual,” the statement read.