Irrelevant public university course to be replaced, says minister

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh speaks to reporters in Putrajaya, September 12, 2014. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKANGAR, Sept 15 — Irrelevant courses offered in all public universities will be replaced or combined in keeping with current developments, said the Minister of Higher Education Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh.

He said new courses which fulfilled the needs of industry would be introduced in line with the industrial revolution 4.0.

He said the Director-General of the Department of Higher Learning had been given the task of auditing all the courses offered in the public universities.

Idris was speaking at a press conference after visiting the Centre for Human Development and Technocommunications Studies in Universiti Malaysia Perlis (UniMAP) during his one-day visit there today.

Idris also held talks with UniMAP lecturers at the main campus in Pauh Putra on the university’s needs to achieve the objectives of TN50.

He said, in general, the marketability of public university graduates in Malaysia had improved as the structure of these universities was always been upgraded. — Bernama