LKIM chairman cautions fishermen against spreading fake news on social media

A billboard advertisement discouraging the dissemination of fake news is seen along Jalan SS20/27, Damansara Jaya March 26, 2018. — Picture by Azneal IshakKUALA SELANGOR, March 30 ― Over 86,000 registered fishermen in the country have been cautioned against receiving and spreading unverified information on the social media.

The Malaysian Fisheries Development Authority (LKIM) chairman, Datuk Seri Irmohizam Ibrahim said the dissemination of false news by fishermen through new social media networks such as Facebook, WhatsApp and blog sites could mar the image of fishermen.

“This is especially important with the recent tabling of the first reading of the Anti-Fake News Bill 2018 in the Dewan Rakyat. The Bill is aimed at curbing the spread of false news.

“Thus, if the Bill is passed, fishermen need to be more careful when spreading information to uphold their good name as they gain the most aid and incentives in the country’s development progress,” he told Bernama.

He said this after officiating the Kuala Selangor District Fishermen Association’s (PNK) 37th annual general meeting here today.

“Barisan Nasional always ensures the welfare of fishermen is taken care of through government transformation programmes. Thus, they should not be easily influenced by the opposition’s provocations through the social media, especially ahead of the 14th general election,” said Irmohizam, who is also Kuala Selangor Member of Parliament.

Irmohizam said previously Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak had also announced that a RM30,000 aid would be disbursed to each PNK as a show of appreciation for their contribution to the country.

Meanwhile, in another development, Irmohizam said the passing of the motion for the review of electoral boundaries was timely as the last review was carried out 15 years ago.

In the AGM yesterday, among the decisions made by the Kuala Selangor PNK was the opening of a shop selling, among others, fishing gear.

Irmohizam added that the Kuala Selangor PNK also saw the potential to develop the agro-tourism industry in the district to boost the fishermen’s income. ― Bernama