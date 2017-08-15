Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

IRB to visit 7,829 tax payers under ‘Op Saji’

Tuesday August 15, 2017
09:53 PM GMT+8

logo Inland Revenue Board - Lembaga Hasil Dalam Negeri google searchlogo Inland Revenue Board - Lembaga Hasil Dalam Negeri google searchGEORGE TOWN, Aug 15 (Bernama) – The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) is conducting visits, audit and investigation on 7,829 tax payers under an operation, “Op Saji” nationwide in an effort to enhance the public’s compliance with tax laws and regulations.

IRB deputy chief executive officer (Compliance) Abdul Manap Dim (repeat: Dim) said the operation would focus on food industry chain like restaurant, catering, cafeteria, food processing and food—business related activities.

The operation, to be conducted from Aug 14 to 25, would involve three activities, namely business census tour, tax audit and tax investigation, he told reporters after the launch of the operation here today.

He said during the visit, the IRB would interview owners of business premises, gather business information and check whether the business had been registered with the board.

“After that, a thorough audit review on companies and individuals carrying food-related business will be carried out and they may face additional assessment and penalty if found to have made wrong assessment,” he said.

Abdul Manap said the penalty rate would be 45 to 100 per cent of the amount of under declared tax.

He said 1,479 officers from 37 IRB branches nationwide would be involved in the operation.

Meanwhile, in his speech at the event, Abdul Manap said IRB would conduct the operation more frequently to enhance the public’s compliance with tax laws.

“It is also to sent a strong signal to tax dodgers that IRM is serious in enforcing the laws," he added. — Bernama

