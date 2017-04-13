IRB says shorted of RM47b in taxes since 2015

Datuk Sabin Samitah said tax collection in 2016 was RM114 billion instead of the targeted RM136.8 billion. ― Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, April 13 ― Malaysians evaded RM47 billion in taxes in the previous two years, according to the Inland Revenue Board (IRB).

IRB chief executive officer Datuk Sabin Samitah said tax collection in 2016 was RM114 billion instead of the targeted RM136.8 billion. In 2015, the IRB received RM121 billion out of its projected RM145.2 billion.

Sabin also said the tax gap of 20 per cent has been consistent in recent years.

“So, just based on this figure, we should be collecting 20 per cent more.

“That's why we launched operations to reduce the tax gap and increase the country's revenue,” he was quoted telling local daily New Straits Times (NST).

According to NST, the shortfall of RM47 billion in tax collection is due to taxpayers either under-declaring or failing to declare their income.

The IRB aims to collect RM127 billion in taxes this year from 4.5 million taxpayers including 3.2 million individuals.

Yesterday, Sabin announced that tax evaders will be hit with a 100-per cent penalty starting January, instead of the current 45 per cent.