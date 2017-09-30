IRB: No specific tax provisions on digital advertising

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) today insisted on not issuing any specific provisions relating to the tax treatment of digital advertising.

In a statement, the IRB said the issue of digital advertising payments would be determined based on the facts of a case and the Income Tax Act 1967.

“Each case will be judged on the basis of the fact of its own case in determining whether a transaction is royalty or service payment and whether it is subjected to withholding tax or other income categories,” said the statement.

According to the statement, the case assessment covers review of the terms of the agreement, the actual form of transactions carried out and other elements which would not be obtained in general reviews.

Users of e-commerce had expressed their concerns following the announcement of Royal Malaysian Customs Department director-general Datuk Seri T. Subromaniam who was reported as saying on Sept 18 that the government was expected to collect billions of ringgit in tax from Digital Economy.

In this regard, IRB, it said, would upload an official guide on its official portal soon as reference.

“Any tax payer with a specific question on the issue of digital advertisements can refer directly to the IRB Tax Policy Department,” it added. — Bernama