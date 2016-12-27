IRB: New tax law on religious bodies to clear up previous ‘confusion’

The Inland Revenue Board claimed that the recent amendment to the Income Tax Act’s Schedule 6 ‘seeks to provide clarity of the law’ on how tax exemption applies to religious bodies. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — A new amendment to tax exemptions for religious bodies is aimed at clearing up previous “confusion”, the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) claimed today even as a faith group called the change confusing.

The IRB insisted that the recent amendment to paragraph 13(1)(b) of the Income Tax Act’s Schedule 6 “seeks to provide clarity of the law” on how tax exemption applies to religious bodies.

“Prior to this amendment, there has been some confusion among taxpayers as to whether or not religious institutions or organisations automatically qualify for the exemption under 13(1)(b) Schedule 6 or are required to obtain approval from the Director General of Inland Revenue under section 44(6) Act 53,” it said in a brief four-paragraph statement, referring to the law by its number Act 53.

IRB argued that the amendment now made clear that donations that religious bodies receive from worshippers will be tax exempt.

“With the amendment to paragraph 13(1)(b) Schedule 6, Act 53, it explicitly provides that religious institutions or organisations automatically qualify for the exemption on income from donations contributed by religious worshippers solely for the purpose of religious worship activities or the advancement of religion. This exemption is applicable to all religious institutions or organisations,” it said.

As for income in the form of rental or from business, the agency said these are taxable under the Income Tax Act and fall outside the scope of exempted tax under Schedule 6.

“The taxable income is income after deducting all expenses incurred in the production of said business or rental income. This treatment is consistent with the principles under Act 53,” it said.

Tax experts have told Malay Mail Online that religious bodies currently enjoy full tax exemption on all their income based on paragraph 13(1)(b), but said they will have to start paying tax after the amendment as only “contributions” would be exempted from tax.

The IRB’s statement today came after concern was raised on whether the amendment only affects non-Muslim bodies. Tax experts have said that the tax law applies to all religious bodies .

The Income Tax Act’s Schedule 6, which lists down income which is exempt from tax, includes under paragraph 13(1)(b) “a religious institution or organisation which is not operated or conducted primarily for profit and which is established in Malaysia exclusively for the purposes of religious worship or the advancement of religion”.

However, in the Finance Bill 2016 that was passed in the Dewan Rakyat on November 23 and by the Dewan Negara on December 15, an additional requirement that the income be meant for “charitable purposes” was introduced.

This was done through a clause in the Bill to replace the original line with “a religious institution or organisation in respect of any contribution received for charitable purposes in the basis year for a year of assessment provided such institution or organisation is not operated or conducted primarily for profit and is established in Malaysia exclusively for the purpose of religious worship or the advancement of religion”.

The explanatory note for the Bill says the amendment — where income has to be received solely for charitable purposes to qualify for tax exemption — will take effect from the year of assessment 2017 and onwards.

Under paragraph 13(1)(a) of the Income Tax Act’s Schedule 6, an “institution or organization” approved under the law’s Section 44(6) also enjoy tax exemption on their income. In the same Bill passed by Parliament, the words “or fund” has been inserted.

Tax consultant Dr Veerinderjeet Singh had told Malay Mail Online that organisations listed on the IRB’s website as having tax exemption status under Section 44(6) are charitable institutions that will enjoy full exemption, while religious bodies such as mosques and churches already get exemption under paragraph 13 and would only be able to apply for donations to their building funds to be exempt under Section 44(6).