IRB, MDI urged to open counters at airports

The National Higher Education Fund Corporation has opened a 24-hour counter at KLIA2 on March 16. — file picKUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) and the Malaysia Department of Insolvency are urged to set up counters or kiosks at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and KLIA2 for the people who have been barred from travelling.

Taking the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) as an example, Immigration Department director-general Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali said the agency had set up a counter for borrowers to check if they had been blacklisted and pay the outstanding amount on the spot.

“I would like to stress here that we (immigration) only manage the 177 entry and exit points and we do not make the travel ban.

“People often blame us when they are restricted from travelling abroad, even though the problem is between them and the agencies,” he told a press conference on “Ops Mega” at the Home Ministry Complex here today.

He said the counters would also shorten the queues at the airports and improve the overall travelling experience.

— Bernama