IRB launches ops targeted at new taxpayers

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) today launched the ‘Kami Prihatin’ (We Care) Operation (OKP) by using e-mail to reach out to new taxpayers.

A statement issued by IRB today said that under the OKP, the board would channel information and tax guidance to 35,037 new taxpayers from today until Oct 11.

IRB chief executive officer Datuk Sabin Samitah, in his speech when launching OKP, said the operation was in line with the National Blue Ocean Strategy, which emphasised the principle of high impact with low cost, as well as to ensure an efficient and cost-effective delivery system.

The board advised taxpayers who received the email notification to contact its careline at 1-800-88-5436, or head to the nearest LHDN office for tax advisory services. — Bernama