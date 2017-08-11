IRB denies sending refund notification to taxpayers

According to the statement, the surplus on income tax refunds for those with overseas accounts would be credited through telegraphic transfer. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — The Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia (IRBM) has denied it sent a refund notification email to taxpayers which went viral on social media.

IRBM in a statement today said it would directly credit the excess income tax payment that had been processed based on correct information to the bank account of taxpayers through the electronic fund transfer or tax refund voucher and crossed cheque.

According to the statement, the surplus on income tax refunds for those with overseas accounts would be credited through telegraphic transfer.

“The fake email sent requires the taxpayer to click on the attached link as a procedure to check the eligibility of receiving the tax refund.

“IRBM advises all taxpayers to be alert and not to respond to any instructions in the email,” said the statement.

Taxpayers can contact IRBM Care Line at 1800-88-5436 or the nearest IRBM branches for prior verification of any notification received.

The IRBM branch numbers are available at the official portal, www.hasil.gov.my. — Bernama