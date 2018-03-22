Iranian tourist apprehends snatch thief linked to several thefts

Some of the items recovered from the suspected thief are seen at a press conference in Kuala Lumpur today. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — The quick action of an Iranian in apprehending a man who snatched his wife’s handbag in front of a luxury hotel in Jalan Conlay here today, has inadvertently helped the police solve several previous snatch thefts involving foreign tourists.

In the 12.40am incident, the suspected thief failed to escape when he fell from the motorcycle he was riding after grabbing the 43-year-old woman’s handbag.

At that juncture, her husband pounced on the 23-year-old suspect, with help from several security guards and hotel workers before the man was handed over to the police, Dang Wangi police chief, ACP Shaharuddin Abdullah told a press conference here today.

He said according to initial investigations, the suspect admitted to the police in having been linked to seven other snatch thefts at several locations in the capital and Ampang, Selangor over the last two years.

Shaharuddin said the modus operandi of the suspect was to move alone on a motorcycle in public areas and target foreign tourists, especially those who were alone.

“The suspect would take all valuable items before throwing the victims’ handbags into rivers or big drains in Kuala Lumpur,” he said, adding that the man was remanded for six days, beginning today to facilitate investigations.

In a separate case, the police are in the midst of tracking down a motorcyclist who allegedly snatched gold chains in the capital.

Shaharuddin said the 26-year-old man whose last known address was in Taman Taming Impian, Kajang had been arrested a total of 14 times.

“The suspect who rides a motorcycle targets a potential victim, especially women wearing gold chain before snatching the chain and fleeing,” he added.

Those with information on the suspect are urged to contact Dang Wangi CID chief, DSP M. Gunalan at 019-3114418. — Bernama