Ipoh’s fallen iconic tree to be replaced

The toppled tree at the iconic railway station will be replaced soon. — Picture by Farhan Najib IPOH, July 11 — The iconic Ipoh tree just outside the Ipoh railway station which toppled during a storm in April will be replaced soon.

Datuk Bandar Datuk Zamri Man said a tree of the same species will replace the one that fell.

“The old tree was planted there 34 years ago. It is unfortunate it broke into two during the storm,” Zamri said.

“We will invite the relevant parties and non-governmental organisations to the replanting ceremony.”

Zamri told reporters recently many people had shared their memories about the tree on social media.

“Many have taken pictures by the tree whenever they were at the station. It is only right we invite them to the replanting, too,” he said.

Ipoh was named after the tree, scientifically known as antiaris toxicaria. Besides the one at the railway station, only one other such tree can be found in Ipoh — at Taman DR Seenivasagam.

Zamri said he had instructed the council’s arborist (tree surgeon) to look into how best to conserve trees in the city considering a number have toppled due to strong winds and heavy rain in recent times.

“It is also important to understand the elements for their growth and stability, such as the watering and what fertilisers to use to avoid the trees from falling over easily,” he said.

Zamri advised motorists to avoid parking their vehicles under trees on rainy days.

In April, a senior citizen was killed and her husband and daughter were injured when their car was crushed by a falling tree.

