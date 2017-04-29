Ipoh to embark on new drive to reduce strays

Soong (right) showing the free collar while Raduan (centre) and councillor Liew Kar Tuan look on. — Malay Mail pic IPOH, April 29 — The Ipoh City Council hopes to control the population of strays with the trap-neuter-release programme.

Councillor Datuk Mohd Raduan Mohd Kasim said the council estimated 30,000 dogs and cats roaming the city.

“The strays are causing a lot of problems and the council hopes the programme will reduce their population.”

He said each stray cat or dog can have up to 10 offsprings annually.

“The council will continue the programme if it is successful in reducing the number of strays.”

Ipoh Society Prevention of Cruelty Against Animals president Ricky Soong said the programme is a humane way to control the stray population.

“I am proud Ipoh is the first city in Malaysia to adopt the programme,” he said.

Strays will be neutered or spayed before microchips containing the information of their caregivers are inserted and clipping one of their ears.

“The council has agreed to run the programme for six months,” said Soong.

He added a reader would be given to the council’s dog catcher unit.

“The microchip will indicate the strays’ health status.”

He added with the programme, the unit will not have to release the strays to the Papan landfill as practised currently.

Soong also said the clinics participating in the programme are Jean Veterinary Centre in Bandar Baru Medan, Ipoh East Veterinary Clinic in Ipoh Garden East, Ipoh Garden Animal Clinic, Pet Care Animal Clinic and Grooming Centre in Taman Perpaduan, Menglembu Animal

Clinic and the Animal Republic Veterinary Clinic at Bercham.

Soong said the association will sponsor 500 collars and microchips which cost RM20,000 to volunteers and adopters who take part in the programme.

“The caregivers will have to fork out costs to spay or neuter their pets. It costs between RM150 and RM200 per animal, depending on size,” he said.