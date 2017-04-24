Ipoh rainstorm leaves trail of destruction

IPOH, April 24 — Eight vehicles were damaged by falling trees during a rainstorm at two locations here today.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department director Datuk Yahya Mahdis said the first incident involved five cars, namely, a Lexus, Perodua Myvi, Proton Saga, Proton Waja and Honda, as well as two motorcycles, which were parked behind a hotel, but did not involve any casualty.

Nine firemen from the Simpang Pulai Fire and Rescue Station rushed to the scene after receiving an emergency call about 4.10pm and took about 15 minutes to remove the falling trees from the vehicles, he told Bernama.

He said the assistance of Tenaga Nasional Berhad was also sought to remove the trees which fell on electric poles.

Yahya said another call was received at 5.16pm on a Toyota Camry hit by a falling tree at Jalan C.M. Yusoff.

He said falling trees due to the rainstorm were also reported in front of Hotel Seri Malaysia and Hotel Impiana and cleaning and clearing works were in progress. — Bernama