Ipoh council to probe notice filled with spelling errors

The Ipoh City Council is prepared to take strict action against one of its employees responsible for producing a public notice filled with grammatical errors. — Picture courtesy of Ipoh City CouncilIPOH, Jan 1 — The Ipoh City Council is prepared to take strict action against one of its employees responsible for producing a public notice filled with grammatical errors.

The notice was pasted to the glass doors of the Perak Tourism Information Centre here, and subsequently went viral.

It was meant to inform the public about the centre’s temporary closure but ended up drawing attention for all the wrong reasons.

The notice stated: “Sorry for the complementary, we are closing for the temporary, Saturday 30/12/2017 and Sunday, 31/12/2017 because we had an unexpected problem within with our networking and air conditioner issue. We are sure that we are been operated on 2nd Jan 2018.Tq”

Ipoh Mayor Datuk Zamri Man said the council’s investigations found that the notice was produced by an employee working at the centre.

Zamri said the council would call up the employee to get an explanation over the errors.

“We will ask for a detailed explanation of how this could happen,” said Zamri in a statement issued via Whatsapp.

“If we find that there was a clear incidence of carelessness, and that the mistake was made without thinking of the consequences to the council, we will take action.

Elaborating further, Zamri said the council would issue a show-cause letter to the employee so their explanation can be put on record.

“If there has been a clear mistake, we will also issue a stern warning to the employee.

“We will also advise this individual to ensure that this mistake does not happen again.”