Ipoh cops told to renew sexual abuse probe at preacher Kazim’s school

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 ― The Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) has confirmed directing Ipoh police to recommence its investigation on an alleged sexual abuse case in a tahfiz school there owned by celebrity preacher Datuk Mohammad Kazim Elias.

Nearly four months after Ipoh police announced that it had wrapped up the investigation, the AGC told Malay Mail Online it has submitted the directive through the Perak State Prosecution Unit, and is awaiting further investigation results before deciding on any possible charges.

“It is informed that this department is waiting for the investigation papers to be referred to the Attorney-General’s Chambers headquarters in Putrajaya after a directive for further investigations was submitted (through the Perak State Prosecution Unit),” an AGC spokesman said in an email response yesterday.

It is understood that several directives were submitted to the state prosecution on December 9.

Ipoh police did not respond to Malay Mail Online’s request for updates on the investigation, which by now should have gone on for nearly three weeks since the directive.

The police previously announced the investigation ended on August 27, barely two weeks after the mother of a victim lodged a police report over the alleged sexual abuse on August 14.

According to the police, investigators had then taken statements from 10 people including students, the alleged victim, and the school called Darul Barakah, which teaches Quran memorisation.

Kazim previously denied the allegation at the school, and vowed to turn over the culprit if he is proven guilty, even if it was a member of his own family.

Last month, Malay Mail Online reported that Kazim demanded the mother apologise for the allegations or pay RM8 million in damages for the alleged libel, which the firm said had intended to “affect the reputation and also the client’s reputable track record”, including his religious reputation.

According to the letter of demand sighted by Malay Mail Online, Kazim claimed a Facebook post made by the woman referring to “a maahad up north and led by a famous ustaz” had hinted at him and his religious school, even when the two were not explicitly named.

Kazim had also sent letters of demand with different terms to former celebrity Wardina Safiyyah and social activist Syed Azmi Alhabshi for allegedly making the allegation viral on their Facebook pages.

The mother has since sought legal representation and sent a notice to Kazim’s lawyers denying the claims. Kazim has not followed up on his demands so far.