Ipoh airport reopens after pothole patched on runway

IPOH, May 5 — The Sultan Azlan Shah Airport (LTSAS) here was reopened at 4pm today after it was closed yesterday evening due to a pothole on the runway.

The pothole area was resurfaced at 12.30am, said Datuk Dr Mah Hang Soon, chairman of the Perak Health, Public Transportation, Non-Muslim Affairs, National Integration and New Villages Committee.

An inspection revealed a 12-cm by one-metre pothole, believed to have been caused by the recent heavy rains that resulted in water collecting beneath the ground surface there, he said.

“However, I was informed that inspection is ongoing to verify the actual cause of the incident,” he said to reporters after a visit to the airport.

Dr Mah said 846 passengers of six international and domestic flights of three airlines were affected by the closure of the airport.

“However, all the passengers will be able to resume their journey through rescheduled or reconnecting flights,” he said.

Asked whether Perak would build a new airport, Dr Mah said: “The state government has already started working on getting a new airport, regardless of the pothole incident.”

Meanwhile, Malaysia Airports Sdn Bhd LTSAS airport manager Mohd Ali Osman said the pothole had appeared 780 metres away from the one that emerged in 2014. — Bernama