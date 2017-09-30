IPF pledges to go all out to ensure BN gets support of Indians in GE14

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 ― The Indian Progressive Front (IPF) has pledged to go all out to ensure the Barisan Nasional (BN) continues to get the support of the Indian community so that the coalition can win big in the 14th General Election.

Its president Senator Datuk M. Sambanthan said that although the IPF was only a BN-friendly party without any state or parliamentary seats, its existence for 27 years and having a membership of 135,800 put it in a good position to help the BN win big in GE14.

“We are also a grassroots oriented party and very close to Indian communities living in estates, suburbs and rural areas. This gives us the edge in drawing support for the BN.

“We are confident that the BN will get greater support from the Indian community this time around,” he told Bernama in an exclusive interview at Wisma Bernama here today.

He said the party’s election machinery had been activated at the state and division levels several months ago and various programmes had and were being held to garner support from the community for BN.

The national level machinery would be launched on Oct 8 in conjunction with IPF’s 25th annual general meeting, he added.

GE14 has to be called by August next year. ― Bernama