Invoke: Pakatan may win Kedah, Perak and Johor, trigger two hung states

Invoke Malaysia founder Rafizi Ramli speaks during the Invoke GE14 Prediction Seminar in Kuala Lumpur March 9, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz HazimKUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) is expected to capture Kedah, Perak and Johor in the 14th general election and also wrest a bigger share of federal seats on the back of a Malay vote swing, according to data gathered by think tank, Invoke.

The same study also indicated that PH and Barisan Nasional (BN) could win the same amount of state seats in Negri Sembilan and Melaka, potentially resulting in two hung state legislative assemblies.

PAS, the biggest loser with almost no seats according to the survey, is expected to lose Kelantan to BN.

Invoke director and Pandan PKR MP Rafizi Ramli said at the survey’s presentation here that the analysis of data sampled from more than 2,000 respondents showed a shift in sentiment among Malay BN supporters.

The Invoke survey found Malay support for BN fell drastically from December last year to last month, dropping by an average of 6 per cent.

“The last time the Malay votes dropped this low or at this rate was in ‘99,” Rafizi said.

In 1999, BN’s Malay vote was largely split as a result of a political upheaval within Umno, when its president and prime minister at the time, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, sacked and jailed his deputy Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

