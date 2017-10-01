Invite breweries to hold events in Sarawak instead, DAP tells state govt

Chong Chieng Jen said Sarawak should capitalise on the cancellation of Oktoberfest and the Better Beer Fest by the local authorities in the Klang Valley by inviting organisers to hold their events in the state. ― Picture by Sulok TawieKUCHING, Oct 1 — Sarawak DAP today urged the state’s Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Ministry to invite organisers, and international beer and wine breweries to hold their events in Sarawak to attract tourists.

Its chairman Chong Chieng Jen said the ministry should capitalise on the cancellation of Oktoberfest and the Better Beer Fest by the local authorities in the Klang Valley following pressure from Islamists.

“The significance of having such events held in a grand scale in Sarawak is not only to boost our tourism market, but more importantly, it will showcase to our counterparts in Peninsular Malaysia, our racial harmony and thriving multi-racial and multi-cultural society,” he said.

He said besides promoting Oktoberfest, the state should also consider promoting Sarawak’s tuak or rice wine.

Chong said there is a sufficient number of backyard breweries and variety of tuak from different fruits that can be showcased and promoted in a so-called “Tuak festival”.

“If the Tuak festival and the Sarawak tuak can be successfully promoted overseas, it will provide great economic opportunities to our natives and rural community,” he added.

Chong said the yearly Oktoberfest attracted some six million tourists to Munich, Germany, to take part in the 16-day celebration.

“It is not a mere festive celebration, but a major tourist attraction business in Munich,” the Bandar Kuching member of parliament said.

Chong, who is also Sarawak Pakatan Harapan chairman, said he supported Sarawak Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah’s stand on Oktoberfest.

In response to the cancellations in Klang Valley, Karim said he does not have any problem with Oktoberfest 2017 being held in Sarawak.