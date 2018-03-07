Investigation updates on MH370 to be released tomorrow

Malaysian International Civil Aviation Organisation will release an investigation updates involving the vanished Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 on March 8, 2018, marking the fourth anniversary of the disappearance of the Boeing 777 passenger jetliner. — Reuters file picKUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — The Malaysian International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) will release an interim statement pertaining to investigation updates involving the vanished Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 tomorrow, marking the fourth anniversary of the disappearance of the Boeing 777 passenger jetliner.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai said the team’s chief investigator, Datuk Kok Soo Chon would release the investigation updates via a televised broadcast on Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) 1, at 3pm.

“The statement will also be uploaded on the official MH370 website; www.mh370.gov.my whereby, it will first be made available to the next-of-kin, and subsequently, made public,” he said in a statement here today.

Flight MH370, which was on its way from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on March 8, 2014, was reported missing and all 239 passengers and crew members were declared dead.

“The date, 8th of March, 2014 will always be in our memory. It has undoubtedly, been a difficult and trying 48 months for the families and loved ones of the passengers and crew of Flight MH370.

“Four years may have passed, but the memories of the passengers and crew onboard will always be with all of us and they will be remembered dearly, not only by the families but also by Malaysians and the world community,” said Liow.

He added the government remained committed to seek answers for the mysterious disappearance of the flight when it agreed to engage the Ocean Infinity Limited, a United States-based seabed exploration company to search for the aircraft on Jan 10 this year.

The search on a ‘no cure, no fee basis’ must be done within a 90-day time frame.

Liow said the mission involved a total of 65 crew on board, including two personnel from the Royal Malaysian Navy as the Malaysian Government’s representatives and to date, the vessel, Seabed Constructor had covered more than 16,000 sq km within the 25,000 sq km most probable area. — Bernama