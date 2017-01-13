Last updated Friday, January 13, 2017 10:41 pm GMT+8

Investigation paper on fireworks blast submitted to DPP’s office

KLANG, Jan 13 — The police have submitted an investigation paper to the deputy public prosecutor’s office, on a fireworks display which went awry at the Pandamaran Sports Complex here recently The display was in conjunction with the New Year celebration on Jan 1.

Klang Selatan police chief ACP Alzafny Ahmad said today, in addition to statements recorded from the victims, the investigation paper also contained statements from several quarters, including Klang Municipal Council (MPK) officers.

He said five men who were remanded, including four MPK officers were released on police bail last Sunday.

In the 12.05am incident, 16 people comprising 12 adults and four children were injured when they were hit by fragments of the fireworks display when it exploded on the ground.

The display was part of a three-day Gegar Klang Fiesta celebration organised by MPK which started on Dec 30.

The Selangor police confirmed the show was conducted without permit. — Bernama

