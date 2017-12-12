Interpol asked to probe teen Dutch model’s death in Kuala Lumpur

Malaysian police ruled out foul play in Dutch model Ivana Smit’s death. ― Picture via Instagram/Ivana SmitKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 ― International police organisation Interpol had been asked to probe the death of a 19-year-old Dutch model who fell to her death at a Dang Wangi condominium here last Friday.

The Dutch embassy in Malaysia made the request for Interpol as Ivana Smit’s parents expressed doubt regarding claims that there has been no foul play in her death, Dutch news site NL Times reported.

“The police are doing nothing with this information and only want to close the case quickly,” Ivana’s father Marcel Smit reportedly told Dutch news outlets yesterday.

NL Times reported Marcel saying he believes his daughter was pushed, claiming there were bruise marks around her neck to show someone had grabbed her there.

“We want justice,” he was quoted saying.

Ivana was found naked on the balcony of a sixth floor unit in the same condominium, having fallen from the 20th floor.

She was reportedly out drinking with an American couple who owned the unit on the 20th floor, but Malaysian police ruled out foul play in her death.

She was second runner-up in Malaysia’s Supermodel Search 2014 when she was only 15, according to a previous New Straits Times article.