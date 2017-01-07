International Living’s rating testament to Malaysia’s world class healthcare system

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr S.Subramaniam speaks to Bernama at his office in Putrajaya Aug 5, 2016. — Bernama picPUTRAJAYA, Jan 7 ― The International Living magazine’s rating is testament to Malaysia’s well-developed healthcare system which is highly accessible, competitively affordable and of world-class quality, says Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam.

He said the government would ensure stringent and rigorous regulation was put in place to safeguard impeccable standards of quality, safety and ethics in Malaysian healthcare services as a whole whilst also ensuring that healthcare remained accessible to everyone who needed it.

In a statement here today, he said the ministry was humbled and inspired by this recognition and would continue its commitment in providing the best quality healthcare for patients.

The monthly magazine published an article, ‘Four Countries With The Best Healthcare In The World’ and rated Malaysia as the top, followed by Costa Rica, Colombia and Mexico.

It reported that one of the main concerns of anyone looking to retire overseas was the quality of healthcare.

“In each of these countries, you’ll find clean, excellent hospitals, highly trained doctors, and very affordable care,” it said.

The report is available at https://internationalliving.com/2017/01/4-countries-best-healthcare-world. ― Bernama