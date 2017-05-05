International launch of Malaysia Vision Valley project by yearend, says Negri Sembilan MB

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak (standing left) and Negri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan (standing right) witnessing the signing of an agreement for the development of Malaysia's Vision Valley (MVV) project, in Bangunan Putra Perdana, Putrajaya, May 4, 2017. — Bernama pic SEREMBAN, May 5 —The international launch of the Malaysia Vision Valley (MVV) — a world-class metropolis development covering 153,000 hectares of land in Negri Sembilan — will be held before the end of the year.

Negri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said the launch would involve investors from within and outside Malaysia to develop several areas including Seremban and Port Dickson.

“During the global or international launch later, a comprehensive development plan will be unveiled which would also cover the ‘Master Development Plan’ and ‘Urban Development Plan’.

“In addition, there will also be the signing of memoranda of agreements by foreign investment firms who will develop the industrial areas involved in MVV,” he told reporters after the Negri Sembilan Outstanding First Class Graduates Award ceremony here, today.

He was commenting on the matter following the signing of an agreement to develop the MVV, involving the likes of Sime Darby Property Bhd, Brunsfield Development Sdn Bhd and Retirement Fund Incorporated, witnessed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak in Putrajaya, yesterday.

MVV will be developed in phases until 2045, and is expected to attract up to RM290 billion in investments, and create 1.38 million jobs.

Elaborating, Mohamad said MVV was divided into five strategic clusters, namely Central Business District, Nature City, Edu-Tech Valley, Tourism and Wellness and the New Liveable Township.

“We want the city to become a smart city and metropolis of international standing with a comprehensive public transport system to reduce traffic congestion based on green technology, and at the same time make it people-friendly to all levels of society, taking into account that the total population in 2045 will be about 2.5 million.

“That’s why for the first phase we will put affordable housing, and take into account the needs of the younger generation such as sporting and leisure facilities, and so on, to attract the youths and young executives to settle here, and they will also bring employment opportunities to youths in the state, while we will bring in high-tech industries,” he said. — Bernama